Selectable and copyable text in links context menu
I know that I have an option to copy the title and the link. But if possible, make this text selectable, so we could copy one word instead of all the text.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@pokemn What text? You gotta link to the source and explain what you want to copy exactly.
@luetage can't you see the attached image? The text is the title and the link in the context menu of a link.
@pokemn I can't understand what you mean either.
I think what they are asking for is to be able to touch the text on the screnshotted popup itself, so they can select and copy it.
Right now it's just a non-selectable dialog.
@LonM Yes, and I want to reproduce it and can't find how to popup a link.
@Dancer18 You long press on a link
