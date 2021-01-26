More Keyboard Shortcuts For Notes
legobuilder26
In the fullscreen Notes page, there are a few keyboard shortcuts you can use (ctrl+k, ctrl+b, ctrl+i). I'd like to have customizable keyboard shortcuts for these and more actions (h1, strikethrough, etc).
