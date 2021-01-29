Hi, I want to bump this thread because I can also not turn off the search suggestions or auto-complete. I have unchecked all search suggestions in the search settings, but the function is on anyway. I have also ensured that my search provider DuckDuckGo has its auto-complete function turned off.

To make sure it wasn't search engine-related, I switched to Bing. The problem remains with auto-complete being turned on. This is NOT me complaining that "I don't like how it is working now". It is not working, period. Address bar auto-complete in Vivaldi is an obstacle to searching!

I read in this thread that the auto-complete function had been fixed in a recent update: Address bar auto-complete has been ruined . I don't get it, where is the fix? I have the latest update of Vivaldi (5.7.2921.65) and it is still acting up.

I will write a bug report.