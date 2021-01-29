How to disable autocomplete in Address bar?
Hello,
Although I turned off the button "allow search suggestions in the address field", autocomplete go on working when I type an URL. I don't want autocomplete.
I am not talking about the suggestions under the address bar, but the autocomplete inside the address space. ¿how can i disable it?
Thanks in advance;
annmagnuson
Hi, I want to bump this thread because I can also not turn off the search suggestions or auto-complete. I have unchecked all search suggestions in the search settings, but the function is on anyway. I have also ensured that my search provider DuckDuckGo has its auto-complete function turned off.
To make sure it wasn't search engine-related, I switched to Bing. The problem remains with auto-complete being turned on. This is NOT me complaining that "I don't like how it is working now". It is not working, period. Address bar auto-complete in Vivaldi is an obstacle to searching!
I read in this thread that the auto-complete function had been fixed in a recent update: Address bar auto-complete has been ruined . I don't get it, where is the fix? I have the latest update of Vivaldi (5.7.2921.65) and it is still acting up.
I will write a bug report.
@annmagnuson
Hi, this is a 2 year old Android thread.
I would wait if other user can confirm this before make a bug report.
Please add your Vivaldi and OS version.
I will test this in a few minutes.
Cheers, mib
annmagnuson
@mib2berlin Ah, sorry, I didn't notice the Android heading.
I have Vivaldi 5.7.2921.65 and Windows 10 (x86 64bit). Thanks!
@annmagnuson
Autocomplete ON:
Autocomplete OFF:
Is this what you meant?
Cheers, mib
annmagnuson
@mib2berlin Yes, except, there is no difference between having autocomplete turned on or off. The suggested completion is there in the address bar just like in your first image, even when I try to turn it off.
So, to avoid visiting the exact same page as the browser is suggesting, I have to add something extra, like hitting the space bar three times or a random word that will not be automatically completed.
@annmagnuson
Hm, we need another user to test this, I use Stable only for testing, it is more or less a clean profile, no extensions and so forth.
Youtube.com was the first I type there iirc, then i test autocomplete, then disable it.
Cheers, mib
annmagnuson
@mib2berlin Hi, I feel really stupid now, but I found what the "problem" was. I had mixed up two settings.
Under "search" settings, there is a setting for "Allow Search Suggestions In Address Field" which I was toggling on and off. I couldn't figure out why it wasn't working. Then I found a setting under "Address bar", called "Address auto-complete", which was really the setting I should have targeted, but didn't realize it existed.
So sorry for the trouble, but thanks anyway for wanting to help!!
@mib2berlin @mib2berlin the problem is when I have in the history not only youtube.com, but youtube.com/watch?=xxxxx
Do when I type "you" I want to get an auto complete of domain youtube.com but get every time youtube.com/watch?=xxxxx
So if I type "goo" I get every time search result suggestion instead of domain.
Wtf? Why only one person in vivaldi team decides that is normal? I knew it. The only one person wants to autocomplete whole addresses instead of domain.
So just give us an option to choose what we want to get: nothing, domain, full addresses.
-
@Kunterz
Hi, not for me:
This are my address bar settings:
Cheers, mib
Where do you find such an address-bar settings window? In "V" -->"Settings" I cannot find that, only things like "Allow Search Suggestions in address field" and "Show Search Engine Suggestion".
Still I can't disable Autocomplete.
p.s. Are we discussing Vivaldi for Android, right?
@michelebs
Hi, the OP was for Android but the newer posts since two weeks are for the desktop version, thought.
There is no setting to disable autocomplete on Android.
I cant find any feature request about adding this setting.
Cheers, mib
Thank you Mib.
exist2resist
Vivaldi has changed the behavior of the address bar in the last few updates.
Not only that this behavior is not consistent.
Even though I have auto complete turned off it will auto complete an address for me.
When I type in
http://192.168.1.1and press enter, this is my router, in the address bar it will automatically take me to
http://192.168.1.151which is my network server.
Then when I go back and type the url agian, it will search for that address instead going to the address.
This is not welcome and broken. It is adding things in my address bar I do not want this, then it is searching for the address, I do not want this eaither.
I have not changed any settings yet now the browser has changed how it behaves.
Fix this please.