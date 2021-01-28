More sorting options for Vivaldi's Bookmark Manager
RasheedHolland
It would be cool if you could sort only bookmarks inside folders by date and not the bookmarks folders. I prefer bookmark folders to be sorted by name, that's why.
Seriously guys, nobody thinks this a good idea?
EDIT: Thanks for moving this topic, I forgot that this was a request.
