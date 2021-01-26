About Background Browsing from link of other apps.
I start to use vivaldi for main browser recently.
And I found unwanted action (behavior) was occur.
That is as below:
I use rss-feed reader like Reeder.app.
And I often open few number of original pages at one time from Reeder.app with 'background open' option.
But, vivaldi browser come out as top window.
On the other hand, other browser like Safari, Chrome, firefox or MS Edge are work and open web pages as a background.
I will need to check some option in setting panel on vivaldi?
If this behavior solvable thing I want to so.
Next, If someone know about the system requirement of vivaldi, is update coming for Apple M1 or it's still in progress?
I will want to update my main machine to M1 Mac after unstable supply condition is over.
Does it happen with todays Vivaldi 3.6.2165.34 update?
M1 support is in progress as mentioned in other forums
@chas4 I am new to Vivaldi and getting the same behavior. When clicking on links in Reeder, where I have selected "Open links in background," Vivaldi doesn't just politely stay in the background but jumps to the front, unlike every other browser I have tried.
Like the OP I want to be able to click links from Reeder, have them open in Vivaldi in the background, and then come view them when I'm ready. I'm running 4.0.2312.38 on Mac 10.14 (Mojave). Any solution?
Can confirm. Still happens with Vivaldi 5.2.2623.24, MacOS 12.3 and Reeder 5.1
MarkkuVirtanen
Downloaded Vivaldi.5.3.2679.58.x64 with optimistic feelings to get rid of historic Opera Mail and it's crashes. Unfortunately going to need it until this background browsing is available.
MarkkuVirtanen
...to be a more specific. You can open a backgroud window with right click on the link-button but the default option does not apply with the button. Small thing but pain in the a.. when using a tablet.
Hello, I support this topic and would like to see Vivaldi improve this essential function.
I also use the Reeder application, and the function for opening links in the background doesn't work. Vivaldi systematically switches to the foreground. This requires an extra click each time to return to the Reeder application.
Please fix the bug