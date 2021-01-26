I start to use vivaldi for main browser recently.

And I found unwanted action (behavior) was occur.

That is as below:

I use rss-feed reader like Reeder.app.

And I often open few number of original pages at one time from Reeder.app with 'background open' option.

But, vivaldi browser come out as top window.

On the other hand, other browser like Safari, Chrome, firefox or MS Edge are work and open web pages as a background.

I will need to check some option in setting panel on vivaldi?

If this behavior solvable thing I want to so.

Next, If someone know about the system requirement of vivaldi, is update coming for Apple M1 or it's still in progress?

I will want to update my main machine to M1 Mac after unstable supply condition is over.