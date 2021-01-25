Disable Converting HTML to Markdown in Vivaldi Notes?
-
Hello. I have a table in a note that is built with HTML instead of markdown, but when I try to edit it with the visual editor, the table converts into markdown. This is a problem because markdown doesn't support
colspan. Is there a way I can disable converting HTML tables into markdown in Vivaldi notes?
Before editing:
After editing:
-
Maybe I should've put this post in the Feature Request category
-
@TroyTroy You should use markdown not HTML to do tables
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests