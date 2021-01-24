Border coloring around Vivaldi window
-
MS Edge colors the border around the window when the High Contrast setting in the Personalization section is on, Vivaldi does not. This is particularly useful when both the theme of the windows and the desktop settings are dark when looking for the title bar in order to move the window or such actions.
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests