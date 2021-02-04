Decrease Min Width of a tiled tab
-
When tiling 2 webpages there is a restriction on how thin (width) you can make a tiled tab, but if you tile 3 pages that restriction is gone.
Pic 1: 2 tabs tiled, that is the thinnest it will let me make the tab on the right
Pic 2: 3 tabs tiled, the tab on the right can now be made thinner than in Pic 1
Request:
Remove the width restriction when tiling 2 tabs
-
Pesala Ambassador
@snakedoc I think you mean:
Decrease Min Width of a Tiled Tab
-
@Pesala said in Increase Min Width of a tiled tab:
Decrease Min Width of a Tiled Tab
Yes i did brain was being stupid
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Automotive Feature Requests on
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests