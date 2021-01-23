In current implementation I need to switch from bottom of screen (to choose tabs or bookmarks) to top (closing button). This is really unhandy.

Second tab switching is complicated. I like the simple implementation from Chrome or opera e.g. it is quick and fast without extra taps needed. Perhaps we can adapt some of these concepts to Vivaldi, too?

I think the buttons on bars should be more configurable or smaller. I don't need speed icon nor forward arrow.