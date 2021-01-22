Definable default "Open New Window" settings...
I typically keep a small window open during the day that tracks portfolio performance and any time that's running and there aren't any other Vivaldi windows open, when I start a new Vivaldi session or open a new window, the size of that small open window is chosen by default and it typically opens over that window.
I think being able to define the size and location of any new Vivaldi session or "open new window" command would be a welcome feature. Seems an easy feature to implement.
Pesala Ambassador
@MotoPixel Good luck with that. I have a feeling that it might not be as easy as you imagine.
I use a neat free utility called Sizer to set any window to a predefined size. Right-click on the window border and pick a size. Configure the context menu with different sizes and positions.
Well, my nickname with a few people is "Mr. Pollyanna", so it being more complicated than I might imagine wouldn't surprise me.
Thanks for the tip on Sizer...I'll give it a try.
Cheers!
I also want this ability if possible, it will be a great addition to Vivaldi
Allow us to save profiles of position and size of Vivaldi window.
I know of the program Sizer, basically the ability of Sizer build in Vivaldi.
I have been using Sizer for some time now, unfortunately somehow it's not working on Vivaldi anymore, strange..
