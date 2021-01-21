Do not mute old tabs
Do Not Mute mute old tabs when I open a new tab when I wish to listen to the old one and have something I want to watch on an other.
thank you
@John11 Hello John11 and welcome to Vivaldi.
Did you enable
Play All Audiounder
Settings - Tabs - Tab Features - Mute Tab Audio?
