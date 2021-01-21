why it reloads page automatically!
vivaldi was my favorite and daily life browser. recently I'm facing a issue on vivaldi android. whenever I come back to a previously opened tab it reloads automatically. this happens even if I minimize and reopen the app. this is very annoying.
how to fix this? or should I switch browser again?
I have the same issue. I was thinking of heavy RAM usage but there is over 1 GB free and Boat Browser switches without reload/refresh between even big sites.
Hi,
Continue in your new topic instead of two, being this Topic is 3 years old.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/93586/tabs-reload-every-time-visited
This will be closed