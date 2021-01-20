Make the desktop speed dials look like the android ones
-
Vivaldi in android have a cool tile like speed dial design, which shows the favicon with the site name at bottom and thumbnail of the page over it. But in the desktop version, only thumbnail is shown, but no favicon with the thumbnail name. It will be nice if there was an option for making the speed dials look like the one currently in android.
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests