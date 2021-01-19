@guigirl As someone looking for a mechanical enginee ee ring job ( how many e's was it again? all I know is that there are a bunch of 'em ) in a field filled with programming positions, I do find the use of software engineering a bit annoying.

I will see a nice big number of jobs listed in the Engineering category only to find them all filled with full stack this, Android/IOS that.

[W]e use things like “programmer”, “software engineer”, and “software developer” interchangeably. What is the difference between a software engineer and a software developer?

This is the main part of the argument I normally focus on. There are just too many words already being used to describe people coding professionally or as a hobby.

In discussions with other people studying computer science, the title programmer seems to imply some lower standard as opposed to developer/ software engineer. Like the electrician to electrical engineer example. I personally don't take issue with calling myself a programmer, but maybe that is just me being influenced by my "real" engineering mind.

Somewhat elitist programmers also find that the term web developers has poisoned the title developers for usage as an overarching label for all people that code since the HTML and CSS parts are not really code. It just seems silly.

The way I would categorize the different levels/areas of computer science would be this:

Programmer - Someone just doing coding at a somewhat basic level, maybe only as a part of their job rather than exclusively coding or even as just a hobby.

- Someone just doing coding at a somewhat basic level, maybe only as a part of their job rather than exclusively coding or even as just a hobby. Software Developer - Someone working with coding as a major part of their job. For all the people mixed up in Agile frameworks and that understand what Scrum means.

- Someone working with coding as a major part of their job. For all the people mixed up in Agile frameworks and that understand what Scrum means. Computer Scientist - Someone doing the hard math side of computer science. The study of logic and ever more optimized algorithms that have a strong basis in math.

Software Engineer is a fine title to use in my book, but companies, please separate the more classical engineering and the software engineering jobs. It is just a more confusing experience for everyone.

A mechanical engineer might be able to work in an aeronautical or electrical engineering role, but if the degree required embedded programming course for mechanical engineers at the college I attended was anything to go by, you don't want a MechE even thinking about touching a single line of your company's code.