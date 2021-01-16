All tabs scaling
Please add the ability to scale the contents of ALL tabs from the command line.
The meaning of the feature: I work with a 43 "monitor at the workplace.
During my rest I use it from a distance of 2-2.5 meters, and I have need to scale EVERY tab so that I can read the contents normally
Re: All tabs scaling
Or may be activated only for the currently active vivaldi window
and hotkey to restore the default zoom for it
What you are looking for is called User Intrface Zoom, in settings/appearance, also in keyboard settings UI Zoom + and - can be defined. I have them set as Shift-Keypad+/Shift-Keypad-
@iAN-CooG
I know about this function,
but I was talking about changing the default scaling of the tabs content, not the interface
Pesala Ambassador
@qsimpleq See Settings, Webpages:
- Default Webpage Zoom
If you disable:Use Tab Zoom
That will allow each website to remember its webpage zoom.
@Pesala said in All tabs scaling:
Default Webpage Zoom
No, i'm talking about feature:
Add hotkeys for increase/decrease "Default Webpage Zoom" and reset tabs zoom to default
@qsimpleq search "zoom" in settings, then go to keyboard section, there will be Zoom in/out, Zoom Half/Double, & Zoom Reset keyboard setup for u to customize.
Else, u should try what @Pesala suggested & enabled/disabled Use Tab Zoom, then add vivaldi://settings/content/zoomLevels as panel/bookmark::
https://vivaldi.com/blog/controlling-the-zoom-in-vivaldi/#:~:text=You can also set a,Webpages → Default Webpage Zoom”.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/zooming-options-in-vivaldi/
Another idea would be using separate user profiles for work & rest session, both with different zoom profile. https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/user-profiles/
P.S. Your request seems to have changed from OP to the last post, I think u should update your topic title & content with clearer description. As of now, if we don't understand what u really wanted, then we can't support & upvote your request.
