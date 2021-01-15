Can't Find Templates
Are email templates possible/available in the current snapshot? Thank you.
gmg Vivaldi Team
We don't have email templates in the current snapshot.
Just wondering. Do you have a specific template solution that you like for some reason in another client ?
In M2 there was a feature to use custom signatures, if I remember correctly.
This would be a nice feature. But with Notes-panel I can improvise that.
I can write some nice signatures and copy-paste any of them into my draft-mail if needed.
The same could be a workaround for you, @janrifkinson , to get some templates according to your taste and drop them into your notes-panel.
I use a program called Zoot (software). It's a dB program in which I can clip, link, email, store, etc. It also allows me to create various templates so it's open to whatever I need. One thing I miss in Vivaldi Webmail is the ability to add a graphic signature. It only allows for text (html or text). Thanks for your interest. If there's anything I can do to illustrate, just let me know.
@Dancer18 Never occurred to me. Thanks very much for your suggested workaround. I will definitely give it a whirl!
@janrifkinson said in Can't Find Templates:
One thing I miss in Vivaldi Webmail is the ability to add a graphic signature
You can do that by base64-encoding the image and using an html image-tag, i.e.
<img src="_base64_string_here">, which is what a mail client does anyway.
There are a couple websites that do this conversion, for a quick test I used this one, and used the "copy image" option.
Test with my forum avatar:
edit: actually, you said "Webmail", but that would be the wrong forum for this
@Dancer18 If I recall correctly the workaround for templates in M2 was to create a note and use send note by email through the context menu. Pretty much the same as your suggested copy&paste of course but without having to go through the clipboard.
@WildEnte Yes could be so. Maybe we'll get this feature some day?!
@Dancer18 a mystery, we may never know... Unless, of course, they implement that option and then it will be pretty obvious it's there. But until then... a mystery (c:=
@WildEnte That would make sense.
An alternate solution would be to essentially duplicate the drafts view, call it templates, and when sending a template it sends a copy while the original template stays in the view (unlike a draft). Requires a button 'save as template' though because otherwise M3 never knows if I discard my new template based draft or want to update the template (again different to the drafts)
@WildEnte A simple solution! Thanks much.
@janrifkinson just an idea, it doesn't exist
@gmg said in Can't Find Templates:
We don't have email templates in the current snapshot.
Just wondering. Do you have a specific template solution that you like for some reason in another client ?
Thunderbirds email template system, get even close to this and i will try vivaldi mail. i have over 50 templates in thunderbird that i use almost daily, no other email client has come close.
From my point of view, e-mail templates are well implemented in the e-mail client eM Client.
I can also use email templates in Thunderbird or Outlook - which is otherwise not my favorite client.
Regards
Stephan
