Currently, if the site title (
<title></title>tag in HTML) is too long, it's cut off in the tab interface on mobile. It would be useful to be able to see the full title, especially for image resource links that normally display the image dimensions at the end (which is a browser feature though).
I've thought of a few solutions:
- Marquee inside the tab titles
- Allow long pressing the tab titles (instead of the whole tab) to show the full site title in a dialog
- Instead of viewing it through the tab interface, show it above or below the url in the connection info menu (the one that's opened when e.g. clicking the lock in the omnibar).
