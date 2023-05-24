Sync Tracker and Ad blocking sources
-
sushiPlague
It would be really convenient to have an option for syncing tracker and ad blocking sources, as well as their selection in the list of available sources.
It becomes really tedious to add the same sources on 3-4 different devices.
-
I know this post is from all the way back to January, but I'd really love such a feature. I have a lot of 3rd party blocking sources and I'm honestly too lazy to add them on my phone haha. x)
-
I dual-boot on 4 PCs, windows and ubuntu. That means for every addition to a whitelist, I need to repeat it 8 times.
A suitable workaround would be for me to upload my whitelist.txt file, but the vivaldi blocker is form based and whitelists can only be manually added one at a time. Which is painful.
-
@abssorb Hi
Did you find a solution?
-
mib2berlin
@abssorb @a1exander
Hi, check the file AdBlockState in your profile.
It seams it include all blocker lists and the white list.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: I test this with copy the file from Linux to my Windows 11 install and it work.
-
ManicLithiumicCat
Hi,
It is really tiring and effort requiring to add custom Urls for adblocking. Any option that could overcome the repetition of the process upon switching phones, uninstalling and re-installing would be well appreciated.
I know it does not sound like emerging as significantly important, but there are many people who are not totally pleased with default blocking which does not even work rigidly on all web sites (It is definitely good but not enough), and instead use "many" custom URLs. That would be time saver for us, if sync option would also save those URLs.
Best.
-
You could save the URL to each blocklist in a note as workaround.