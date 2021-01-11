Reader mode, allow bigger body font size.
vivaldiadmin
Below are the screenshots of the reader mode of Vivaldi and FireFox. The title font size is big enough, but the body font size is too small, compared to that of FireFox. I wish Vivaldi would allow me to increase the body font size.
And what is the weird empty bar at the bottom?
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
LLonM moved this topic from Mobile Feature Requests