🚩 Extend the duration of the notification flags display 🚩
stardepp Translator
The notification flag for downloads and incoming emails notifications are only displayed for a very short time (2 seconds). can this be extended, ideally to 10 seconds?
@Gwen-Dragon said in Extend the duration of the notification flags display :
@stardepp Windows Settings for Easy Access I tried to set for a test to 1 Minute.
The toast notification of Vivaldi ignores Windows Settings.
That is a known bug.
EDITH says: VB-76857 "Toast Notification ignores setting how long to stay"
Ok, good to know. Will a Vivaldi developer take care of the matter and solve the problem?
@Gwen-Dragon Well, then we will exercise patience. But that doesn't dampen my spirits so much, because two facts make me very happy. Vivaldi is now my default program for email, browser and calendar. I am very grateful about that and appreciate it very much.
Strange... I listen to music from Deezer in Vivaldi and scrobble the played songs with the extension "Web Scrobbler". Meanwhile, a notification flag shows longer than 20 seconds.
stardepp Translator
Since the update to Vivaldi 3.8.2259.37 (Windows 10), the notification flags are displayed long enough, about 10 seconds long, seen when notifying Vivaldi emails. In the previous versions of Vivaldi, such notifications were displayed very briefly (about 2 seconds). Finally, I am very happy about this
Not resolved. The Vivaldi notifications are again displayed only very briefly.
DoctorG Ambassador
@stardepp I reopened VB-76857 "Toast Notification ignores setting how long to stay" - Confirmed.
Toast Notification settings in Window → Settings for Easy Access is ignored.
Stays only 18 sec