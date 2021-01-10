"Don't close last tab" option.
-
I'd like to request an option that would prevent the "close tab" function from working if there is only one tab.
Similar to the existing "Keep window open when last tab is closed," I would prefer if the browser simply ignored the 'Close tab' order if it is the only open tab.
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Automotive Feature Requests on
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests