Why is Vivaldi preventing sleep (Big Sur)?
I've noticed that my Mac has not been engaging the screen saver recently, and Activity Monitor shows that Vivaldi is preventing sleep. Why would this be?
I'm having the same problem in mid 2022. Is there any way known to fix this?
ImaginaryFreedom
Just want to see further comments on this.
On my Mac, sleep seems sort of random, I cannot figure out why it sleeps in some cases and not in others in seemingly similar conditions.
I've played around with both the GUI power settings as well as in Terminal, and I cannot figure out why when you set it to sleep, oftentimes it seems to ignore it for some unknown reason.
The Problem still exists. Is there any solution?
When i lock my Macbook (macOS Ventura 13.2) the display won't go to sleep, as long as Vivaldi is running.
When i close Vivaldi the display does go to sleep on screen lock.
I had the same problem but somehow resolved it this week.
Don't know exactly how but I thought about enforcing the sleep via the Apple menu.
Since I did that my mac is sleeping again and Vivaldi isn't showing up with "Preventing Sleep" set to "Yes".
May be there has been another trigger in the background but enforcing the sleep looked like a connection to me.
Can confirm this problem is still present in Sonoma.