stardepp Translator
It would be very useful to be able to sort the order of email accounts.
@stardepp Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
This looks like a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53323/favorites-reordering-mail-panel Please vote & discuss at that thread, thank you.
You can use the forum search first to see if you can find similar requests. If that doesn't work, I've catalogued all the requests here.
stardepp Translator
@stardepp It looked like you were both asking to re-order mail items. (Allowing re-ordering items would also allow re-ordering the accounts). I thought it was the same request.
Perhaps I misunderstood how these are different requests. I've moved it back now.
luminouslemon
This is a deal breaker for me. I really want to try to move to Vivaldi Mail, but I have 12 email accounts and I need the most important ones at the top, NOT in alphabetical order.
Totally agree. Sorting accounts alphabetically makes little sense. Being the webmaster of several sites I have 23 email accounts, some are important that I look at every day, others I rarely look at.
Being able to sort the accounts manually would be great, but having an option to sort them alphabetically by "Account Display Name" would work ...
I could name them "01 [email protected]", "02 [email protected]", etc.
I'm going back to Thunderbird until something like this is implemented. Shame because the mail looks good in Vivaldi, and I think Vivaldi is a great browser.
I'm going back to Thunderbird until something like this is implemented. Shame because the mail looks good in Vivaldi, and I think Vivaldi is a great browser.
Sort for Accounts would be nice