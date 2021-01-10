Add - Edit saved credentials.
I saved a password for a temporary link, and it's now impossible to remove it. The globe icon is not listed next to it like the others, and I get no right click context menu.
Would be really nice to be able to fix this, and get a new feature to allow you to "edit" username or password for saved credentials.
No globe? Could mean it has a transparent icon instead, perhaps ...
Anyway, tried accessing it through the Chromium settings rather than Vivaldi's? If you go to the address
chrome://settings/passwords
you'll see Chromium's own settings instead of the Vivaldi UI. Note that the menu there is gotten by clicking the 3 dots in the right column, so maybe it'll work for you.
In the Vivaldi ui accessing saved passwords, the far left it sometimes shows the site logo. I just noticed this saved password there was nothing there. It wasn't transparent it just was blank. I used your method and was able to delete the saved password. Thanks for that.
Really curious why Vivaldi isn't able to accomplish the same, or even add to it like give the ability to manually edit the details.
I knew about the logo. I have a couple of passwords that don't actually list a website (when viewed in the Chromium UI - maybe one is for updates and one for sync?) but even they show a globe, so I don't know why yours had neither an icon nor the globe ... unless as mentioned there was an icon you couldn't see. Doesn't matter now of course.
