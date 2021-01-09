QR Code Scanner Vivaldi Android with Share Function
-
stardepp Translator Ambassador
What would make the QR code scanner in Vivaldi Android even more useful is to add the function to share, so that you can share the scanned QR code directly with another app i Android. As seen in the app "QR Code No Ads", see screenshot:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mauriciogior.openqrcode
-
-
