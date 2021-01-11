We will be doing maintenance work on Vivaldi Translate on the 11th of May starting at 03:00 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone).
New tab position - As first tab
pepitosbesseguti
Open new tab as first tab. Similar to "As Last Tab" behaviour, but opposite.
I use vertical tabs and a new tab opens at the end (bottom), while I would like to have oldest tabs at the bottom and newer ones on top.
Ppafflick moved this topic from Automotive Feature Requests on
+1 for sure.