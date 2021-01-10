Hibernate Background Tabs button should be inside the Tab bar
-
See? It's really intuitive & useful to have this button inside the tabbar!
My suggestions
-
Place the button next to Trashcan & show lightgray icon if all background tabs in active window are hibernated, but please don't disabled it because we also need Hibernate all windows function.
-
Left click button will hibernate active window; Middle click (or Ctrl/Alt/Shift + Left click) to hibernate all windows.
-
Left click with selected tabs (& stacked tabs) will hibernate selected tab (& stacked tabs).
-
Right click to show Hibernation related context menu.
Thank you for all the upvote & support!
P.S. Currently u can get the JS mod in the screenshot from: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/434910
-
-
@dude99 This should be doable now by making a button for a custom command that does hibernation. That button can then be placed as needed
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests