My use case is that I prefer to scroll through an email using the arrow keys. I can only do that if I click on the message itself. But when I want to delete it and go to the next email? I have to move my hands from the keyboard to the mouse, either click the delete icon and go back to the keyboard, or click the list of messages and click the delete key and then click the message again.

This messes with my workflow.

Just because you don't understand a use case, @Pesala, you don't have to attack it. Reminds me why I avoid the forums here.