Deleting mails when content window is active
larsen0815
At the moment, I cannot delete a mail using the hotkey when the content window has been activated. My usual workflow e.g. with notification mails for a new answer in this forum goes like this:
- Have a mail
- Click on a link in that mail to open it in a background tab
- Press shift-del to delete the mail
--> nothing happens
Wow, I can't believe that no one else has expressed interest in this. It's a huge part of my workflow as well and a major argument for me going back to Thunderbird.
@cynical13 It makes no sense to delete an opened email. One assumes that a user has opened it to reply to it. Use the list view to delete or archive messages.
yojimbo274064400
@Pesala, it does when deleting the opened message shows the next message; as happens in Thunderbird.
FWIW not sure how such a feature request would work in Vivaldi because of its ability to show deleted messages, i.e. what happens when the next message is already deleted, is it restored, purged or skipped.
@yojimbo274064400 Just use the Unread view. The email content is displayed to the right or below the list. Delete the message in the list and the next unread email is displayed in the content viewing pane.
If you switch to a different software, without doubt some things are going to work differently. If you expect things to be unchanged you will always be disappointed.
One vote after 3 years shows how little this feature is wanted.
My use case is that I prefer to scroll through an email using the arrow keys. I can only do that if I click on the message itself. But when I want to delete it and go to the next email? I have to move my hands from the keyboard to the mouse, either click the delete icon and go back to the keyboard, or click the list of messages and click the delete key and then click the message again.
This messes with my workflow.
Just because you don't understand a use case, @Pesala, you don't have to attack it. Reminds me why I avoid the forums here.
@cynical13 You can scroll through long messages using the Scrollwheel on your mouse, without giving focus to the content pane.
You can also enlarge the content pane to give it most of the Window viewport.
@Pesala Yes, I can. I'd like to have another option. Isn't this what this part of the forum is about?
I mention this issue on Mastodon and they said come here. Now I expressed my interest in an issue and I'm getting flack for it?
@cynical13 Some feature requests get done, eventually. I have been following feature requests from the beginning.
I am just telling you that this is unlikely to get done, and pointing out ways to work around the missing feature. That is product support, not flack.
I fully understand the use case, but I also understand that you could wait for years, and be no closer to seeing it implemented.
Of 628 feature requests for mail, 292 have 1 or fewer votes. Votes are by no means the only factor in determining what gets done, but it is an estimate of what proportion of users requested this. Your vote is the only one thus far.
@Pesala I can do the math on how many people are interested in this issue. I'm not going in expecting anything on this, but THIS is the method Vivaldi has chosen to do it and that's what I'm doing.
I'm not trying to be unreasonable, but coming in just to whiz on my supporting this issue doesn't do anything but make me feel like garbage for following the system that Vivaldi has set in place.
I already feel foolish trying to resurrect a 3 year old post, but that's what they want me to do. Now I feel like garbage for doing it. I appreciate it.