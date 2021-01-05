@nish7009 @stardepp u also need to set other sibling elements' container order inside the address bar too...

I strongly recommend u learn to use the devtool to inspect the browser GUI, cuz u can do a lot of things with it.

Create this command chains.

Open a new window, then use above CC to summon the devtool, then select the element container inside the addressbar & change their order to your liking. (Ctrl+Z to UNDO if you mess up, all changes are temporary & will be reset after closing window)

Copy all the changes to your .css file when u r satisfied with the final result.



ORDER rules go like this -9999 ~ -1 ~ 0 ~ 1 ~ 9999. Normally all elements' order are 0 by default, but you can change 'em by forcing order: -1 to make it the far left or first element appear in the list. Then, you can add -2 to another element so that it become the farthest left or first of the list, & the earlier element with -1 will become the 2nd in the list.

ORDER only work on parent container with display: flex , references:

https://www.w3schools.com/cssref/css3_pr_order.asp

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/CSS_Flexible_Box_Layout/Ordering_Flex_Items

https://css-tricks.com/almanac/properties/o/order/

video tutorial: https://webdesign.tutsplus.com/tutorials/a-comprehensive-guide-to-flexbox-ordering-reordering--cms-31564

OK, these seems to be a lot of info, but that's the only way you can fully customize all the containers' & buttons' order inside the addressbar to your liking (especially if u want to pin certain extension button to far left/right). This will work on most browser's GUI too.