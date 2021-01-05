Full Width Searchfield History List CSS Mod
-
It's very annoying to only able to read the first half of the content from Searchfield's dropdown history list with limited width...
So here is a simple CSS mod to extend the list to the full width, as it should be by default.
.UrlBar-SearchField .OmniDropdown {width: max-content; max-width: 90vw;}
This mod is complement to my Tiny Searchbox CSS mod.
PS: This mod is inspired by @Ornorm CSS mod: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/433831
-
@dude99 Both adopted! Thanks!
-
-
@dude99 One to be kept in my bookmarks
Thank you!
-
@Ornorm Page 4 out of 6... 2 to go (for tomorrow )
-
@Ornorm The last few pages only contain my armature attempt at CSS hacking, don't waste your time on 'em...
but u might get some entertainment from reading my CSS mastery Lvl.0 blunders...
-
i think there's a bug when the search field is on the right of the address bar instead of left as the content goes off screen to the right side alternatively can you provide the css you used to move the search field to the left? everything else I tried moved the extension button as well which is annoying
-
@nish7009 It's not a bug, it's an "unintentional feature". LOL
Well, actually nothing I can do if the list width extended way too far off the screen, because that's not Vivaldi's intended GUI design. So the only solution would be move it to the left side...
This is how u move the searchfield to far left"
.UrlBar-SearchField {order: -1;}
if u want anything else anchor to the left of searchfield just change the
orderto
-2& so on.
-
-
stardepp Translator
@dude99 Could you kindly help us move the search bar to the right as I have shown in this screenshot?
-
@nish7009 @stardepp u also need to set other sibling elements' container order inside the address bar too...
I strongly recommend u learn to use the devtool to inspect the browser GUI, cuz u can do a lot of things with it.
-
Create this command chains.
-
Open a new window, then use above CC to summon the devtool, then select the element container inside the addressbar & change their order to your liking. (Ctrl+Z to UNDO if you mess up, all changes are temporary & will be reset after closing window)
- Copy all the changes to your .css file when u r satisfied with the final result.
ORDER rules go like this -9999 ~ -1 ~ 0 ~ 1 ~ 9999. Normally all elements' order are
0by default, but you can change 'em by forcing
order: -1to make it the far left or first element appear in the list. Then, you can add -2 to another element so that it become the farthest left or first of the list, & the earlier element with -1 will become the 2nd in the list.
ORDER only work on parent container with
display: flex, references:
https://www.w3schools.com/cssref/css3_pr_order.asp
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/CSS_Flexible_Box_Layout/Ordering_Flex_Items
https://css-tricks.com/almanac/properties/o/order/
video tutorial: https://webdesign.tutsplus.com/tutorials/a-comprehensive-guide-to-flexbox-ordering-reordering--cms-31564
OK, these seems to be a lot of info, but that's the only way you can fully customize all the containers' & buttons' order inside the addressbar to your liking (especially if u want to pin certain extension button to far left/right). This will work on most browser's GUI too.
-
-
@dude99 thanks figured it out just had to put search field's order to 0 and all the sibling elements after address field excluding search field to 1
exact code would be this
.UrlBar .UrlBar-AddressField, .UrlBar .UrlBar-AddressField ~:not(.UrlBar-SearchField) {order: 1;}
Edit: didn't even need to change searchfield order actually cause it's 0 already
-
stardepp Translator
@nish7009 Thanks for your effort
-
@dude99 said in Full Width Searchfield History List CSS Mod:
@nish7009 @stardepp u also need to set other sibling elements' container order inside the address bar too...
I strongly recommend u learn to use the devtool to inspect the browser GUI, cuz u can do a lot of things with it.
-
Create this command chains.
-
Open a new window, then use above CC to summon the devtool, then select the element container inside the addressbar & change their order to your liking. (Ctrl+Z to UNDO if you mess up, all changes are temporary & will be reset after closing window)
- Copy all the changes to your .css file when u r satisfied with the final result.
ORDER rules go like this -9999 ~ -1 ~ 0 ~ 1 ~ 9999. Normally all elements' order are
0by default, but you can change 'em by forcing
order: -1to make it the far left or first element appear in the list. Then, you can add -2 to another element so that it become the farthest left or first of the list, & the earlier element with -1 will become the 2nd in the list.
ORDER only work on parent container with
display: flex, references:
https://www.w3schools.com/cssref/css3_pr_order.asp
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/CSS_Flexible_Box_Layout/Ordering_Flex_Items
https://css-tricks.com/almanac/properties/o/order/
video tutorial: https://webdesign.tutsplus.com/tutorials/a-comprehensive-guide-to-flexbox-ordering-reordering--cms-31564
OK, these seems to be a lot of info, but that's the only way you can fully customize all the containers' & buttons' order inside the addressbar to your liking (especially if u want to pin certain extension button to far left/right). This will work on most browser's GUI too.
That's a nice way to inspect the GUI! I've always used vivaldi://inspect/#apps and clicked on the first inspect button.
-
-
@oudstand The origina CC by @luetage https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/499879 , I just alter the URL for faster pageload.
-
@Ornorm please link me to that transparency mod
Looks super modern