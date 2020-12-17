Importing passwords .csv file into Vivaldi?
I've read this article, but I wonder if it's possible to import a CSV passwords file from any location into Vivaldi's password manager? I didn't see this option when I choose "Import Bookmarks and Settings". You can import passwords from an existing Vivaldi installation, and that's it.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/password-management/
@RasheedHolland You can import passwords in .csv file.
First, enable
Password import#PasswordImport in
vivaldi://flagsand relauch Vivaldi.
Then, go to
chrome://settings/passwordsin Vivaldi and select
Import passwordsin three dot menu on the right.
Thanks a lot, this does indeed seem to work!
The only thing I noticed is that the favicons are not imported in the password manager, will Vivaldi load them once you login to the websites?
RasheedHolland
@Gwen-Dragon said in Importing passwords .csv file into Vivaldi?:
The csv file should have such structure as in this example:
name,url,username,password ,vivaldi://settings/sync,mays3cr3tname98,Z47111234 accounts.google.com,https://accounts.google.com/signin/v2/challenge/pwd,[email protected],1234PassW42rd login.vivaldi.net,https://login.vivaldi.net/authenticationendpoint/login.do,mays3cr3tname98,YoMan1
Thanks, this does indeed seem to be the case. Now I can import passwords from my desktop to my laptop, I prefer not to use the sync option. Of course it's probably best to encrypt these .csv password files.
@RasheedHolland Tbh, I don't know. I never imported passwords in Vivaldi actually.
@hlehyaric said in Importing passwords .csv file into Vivaldi?:
@RasheedHolland Tbh, I don't know. I never imported passwords in Vivaldi actually.
Well I have some good news, seems like when you login to a site, the favicon will then also be displayed in Vivaldi's password manager.
Thanks a lot for posting that, the final straw why I never switched from Opera to Vivaldi is, that the automatic import function never worked for me, now thanks to your posted manual way I was able to do it, so cheers!
This method seems to no longer be an option as that flag has been removed. Is there an updated way to do this? Using the recommended option of importing browser data from Chrome isn't importing anything for some reason.
mib2berlin
@EvilOtaku
Hi, the URL for the password manager does change too.
vivaldi://password-manager/settings
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin said in Importing passwords .csv file into Vivaldi?:
vivaldi://password-manager/settings
Thanks for the reply. Weirdly enough, the passwords imported only after I opened the Android app and checked my password list on there. I tried that since I knew that the android app was accessing my Chrome passwords without issue.
mib2berlin
@EvilOtaku
Strange, I never had to do this, but I am glad it work for you.
Cheers, mib