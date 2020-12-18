Hi,

I'm trying to ditch Chrome but I'm struggling to find a browser that will work when using MS Teams. I won't run any MS software on my computer so the Teams app isn't an option...

I can log in to Teams using Vivaldi without a problem and others can see and hear me but I can't see other people. I can hear them but not see them.

Searching for this issue doesn't give any results which is surprising... I'm hoping the issue isn't unique to me

I'm on OSX Mojave, latest update. Vivaldi 3.5.2115.81 (Stable channel) (x86_64).

All the videos on this page stream just fine: https://demo.castlabs.com

This is from various settings in Vivaldi:

Graphics Feature Status Canvas: Hardware accelerated Compositing: Hardware accelerated Metal: Disabled Multiple Raster Threads: Enabled Out-of-process Rasterization: Hardware accelerated OpenGL: Enabled Hardware Protected Video Decode: Unavailable Rasterization: Hardware accelerated Skia Renderer: Disabled Video Decode: Hardware accelerated WebGL: Hardware accelerated WebGL2: Hardware accelerated Driver Bug Workarounds adjust_src_dst_region_for_blitframebuffer clamp_texture_base_level_and_max_level decode_encode_srgb_for_generatemipmap disable_2d_canvas_auto_flush force_enable_color_buffer_float get_frag_data_info_bug pack_parameters_workaround_with_pack_buffer regenerate_struct_names remove_dynamic_indexing_of_swizzled_vector remove_invariant_and_centroid_for_essl3 scalarize_vec_and_mat_constructor_args set_zero_level_before_generating_mipmap unfold_short_circuit_as_ternary_operation unpack_alignment_workaround_with_unpack_buffer use_intermediary_for_copy_texture_image use_unused_standard_shared_blocks disabled_extension_GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced disabled_extension_GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced_coherent disabled_extension_GL_MESA_framebuffer_flip_y Problems Detected Protected video decoding with swap chain is for certain Intel and AMD GPUs on Windows: 1093625 Disabled Features: protected_video_decode Unfold short circuit on Mac OS X: 307751 Applied Workarounds: unfold_short_circuit_as_ternary_operation Always rewrite vec/mat constructors to be consistent: 398694 Applied Workarounds: scalarize_vec_and_mat_constructor_args Mac drivers handle struct scopes incorrectly: 403957 Applied Workarounds: regenerate_struct_names glGenerateMipmap fails if the zero texture level is not set on some Mac drivers: 560499 Applied Workarounds: set_zero_level_before_generating_mipmap Pack parameters work incorrectly with pack buffer bound: 563714 Applied Workarounds: pack_parameters_workaround_with_pack_buffer Alignment works incorrectly with unpack buffer bound: 563714 Applied Workarounds: unpack_alignment_workaround_with_unpack_buffer copyTexImage2D fails when reading from IOSurface on multiple GPU types.: 581777 Applied Workarounds: use_intermediary_for_copy_texture_image glGetFragData{Location|Index} works incorrectly on Max: 638340 Applied Workarounds: get_frag_data_info_bug Decode and encode before generateMipmap for srgb format textures on macosx: 634519 Applied Workarounds: decode_encode_srgb_for_generatemipmap Insert statements to reference all members in unused std140/shared blocks on Mac: 618464 Applied Workarounds: use_unused_standard_shared_blocks adjust src/dst region if blitting pixels outside framebuffer on Mac: 644740 Applied Workarounds: adjust_src_dst_region_for_blitframebuffer Mac driver GL 4.1 requires invariant and centroid to match between shaders: 639760, 641129 Applied Workarounds: remove_invariant_and_centroid_for_essl3 Disable KHR_blend_equation_advanced until cc shaders are updated: 661715 Applied Workarounds: disable(GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced), disable(GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced_coherent) glFlush error on Mac: 841755 Applied Workarounds: disable_2d_canvas_auto_flush Clamp texture's BASE_LEVEL/MAX_LEVEL for GenerateMipmap: 913301 Applied Workarounds: clamp_texture_base_level_and_max_level Disable GL_MESA_framebuffer_flip_y for desktop GL: 964010 Applied Workarounds: disable(GL_MESA_framebuffer_flip_y) Remove dynamic indexing for swizzled vectors on Mac: 709351 Applied Workarounds: remove_dynamic_indexing_of_swizzled_vector Always assume float formats are renderable on Mac AMD: 1127387 Applied Workarounds: force_enable_color_buffer_float Version Information Data exported 2020-12-16T11:12:51.458Z Chrome version Chrome/87.0.4280.107 Operating system Mac OS X 10.14.6 Software rendering list URL https://chromium.googlesource.com/chromium/src/+/a70d19dd52f1bba5b43af236d0e5a3c599eac10f/gpu/config/software_rendering_list.json Driver bug list URL https://chromium.googlesource.com/chromium/src/+/a70d19dd52f1bba5b43af236d0e5a3c599eac10f/gpu/config/gpu_driver_bug_list.json ANGLE commit id unknown hash 2D graphics backend Skia/87 73c703c2bdbde9a7602bc017f08376bfb4c79f33 Command Line /Applications/Internet/Vivaldi.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --disable-smooth-scrolling --save-page-as-mhtml Driver Information Initialization time 75 In-process GPU false Passthrough Command Decoder false Sandboxed true GPU0 VENDOR= 0x1002 [ATI Technologies Inc.], DEVICE=0x67df [AMD Radeon RX 580 OpenGL Engine] *ACTIVE* Optimus false AMD switchable false Driver vendor ATI Driver version 2.11.21 GPU CUDA compute capability major version 0 Pixel shader version 4.10 Vertex shader version 4.10 Max. MSAA samples 8 Machine model name MacPro Machine model version 5.1 GL_VENDOR ATI Technologies Inc. GL_RENDERER AMD Radeon RX 580 OpenGL Engine GL_VERSION 4.1 ATI-2.11.21 GL_EXTENSIONS GL_ARB_blend_func_extended GL_ARB_draw_buffers_blend GL_ARB_draw_indirect GL_ARB_ES2_compatibility GL_ARB_explicit_attrib_location GL_ARB_gpu_shader_fp64 GL_ARB_gpu_shader5 GL_ARB_instanced_arrays GL_ARB_internalformat_query GL_ARB_occlusion_query2 GL_ARB_sample_shading GL_ARB_sampler_objects GL_ARB_separate_shader_objects GL_ARB_shader_bit_encoding GL_ARB_shader_subroutine GL_ARB_shading_language_include GL_ARB_tessellation_shader GL_ARB_texture_buffer_object_rgb32 GL_ARB_texture_cube_map_array GL_ARB_texture_gather GL_ARB_texture_query_lod GL_ARB_texture_rgb10_a2ui GL_ARB_texture_storage GL_ARB_texture_swizzle GL_ARB_timer_query GL_ARB_transform_feedback2 GL_ARB_transform_feedback3 GL_ARB_vertex_attrib_64bit GL_ARB_vertex_type_2_10_10_10_rev GL_ARB_viewport_array GL_EXT_debug_label GL_EXT_debug_marker GL_EXT_depth_bounds_test GL_EXT_texture_compression_s3tc GL_EXT_texture_filter_anisotropic GL_EXT_texture_mirror_clamp GL_EXT_texture_sRGB_decode GL_APPLE_client_storage GL_APPLE_container_object_shareable GL_APPLE_flush_render GL_APPLE_object_purgeable GL_APPLE_rgb_422 GL_APPLE_row_bytes GL_APPLE_texture_range GL_ATI_texture_mirror_once GL_NV_texture_barrier Disabled Extensions GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced_coherent GL_MESA_framebuffer_flip_y Disabled WebGL Extensions Window system binding vendor Window system binding version Window system binding extensions Direct rendering version unknown Reset notification strategy 0x0000 GPU process crash count 0 gfx::BufferFormats supported for allocation and texturing R_8: not supported, R_16: not supported, RG_88: not supported, BGR_565: not supported, RGBA_4444: not supported, RGBX_8888: not supported, RGBA_8888: not supported, BGRX_8888: not supported, BGRA_1010102: not supported, RGBA_1010102: not supported, BGRA_8888: not supported, RGBA_F16: not supported, YVU_420: not supported, YUV_420_BIPLANAR: not supported, P010: not supported Compositor Information Tile Update Mode Zero-copy Partial Raster Enabled GpuMemoryBuffers Status R_8 GPU_READ, SCANOUT, SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE, GPU_READ_CPU_READ_WRITE R_16 Software only RG_88 Software only BGR_565 Software only RGBA_4444 Software only RGBX_8888 Software only RGBA_8888 GPU_READ, SCANOUT, SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE, GPU_READ_CPU_READ_WRITE BGRX_8888 GPU_READ, SCANOUT, SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE, GPU_READ_CPU_READ_WRITE BGRA_1010102 GPU_READ, SCANOUT, SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE, GPU_READ_CPU_READ_WRITE RGBA_1010102 Software only BGRA_8888 GPU_READ, SCANOUT, SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE, GPU_READ_CPU_READ_WRITE RGBA_F16 GPU_READ, SCANOUT, SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE, GPU_READ_CPU_READ_WRITE YVU_420 Software only YUV_420_BIPLANAR GPU_READ, SCANOUT, SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE, GPU_READ_CPU_READ_WRITE P010 Software only Display(s) Information Info Display[1952472389] bounds=[0,0 2560x1440], workarea=[0,23 2560x1417], scale=1, rotation=0, panel_rotation=0 external. Color space (all) {primaries_d50_referred: [[0.6556, 0.3404], [0.3178, 0.6199], [0.1513, 0.0616]], transfer:0.1109*x + 0.0000 if x < 0.0863 else (0.8620*x + 0.1379)**2.9998 + 0.0002, matrix:RGB, range:FULL} Buffer format (all) RGBA_8888 SDR white level in nits 100 Bits per color component 8 Bits per pixel 24 Refresh Rate in Hz 59 Info Display[724061908] bounds=[2560,0 1920x1200], workarea=[2560,23 1883x1177], scale=1, rotation=0, panel_rotation=0 external. Color space (all) {primaries_d50_referred: [[0.6816, 0.3201], [0.2246, 0.6880], [0.1468, 0.0913]], transfer:0.0195*x + 0.0000 if x < 0.0039 else (0.8303*x + 0.1734)**3.2267 + -0.0034, matrix:RGB, range:FULL} Buffer format (all) RGBA_8888 SDR white level in nits 100 Bits per color component 8 Bits per pixel 24 Refresh Rate in Hz 59 Video Acceleration Information Vulkan Information Device Performance Information Log Messages [6879:775:1216/095831.592584:WARNING:ipc_message_attachment_set.cc(49)] : MessageAttachmentSet destroyed with unconsumed attachments: 0/1 *********** { "26:0": { "id": "26:0", "properties": { "render_id": 26, "player_id": 0, "pipeline_state": "kStopped" }, "allEvents": [ { "time": 0, "key": "pipeline_state", "value": "kStopping" }, { "time": 0.4429999999701977, "key": "pipeline_state", "value": "kStopped" } ], "lastRendered": 0, "firstTimestamp_": 3925303.647 } } ****************** vivaldi://flags/#ignore-gpu-blacklist Override software rendering list Disabled Accelerated 2D canvas Enabled Tint composited content Disabled Show overdraw feedback Disabled Partial swap Enabled xtensions on chrome:// URLs Disabled Latest stable JavaScript features Enabled Experimental JavaScript Disabled Experimental WebAssembly Disabled Experimental Web Platform features Disabled Hardware-accelerated video decode Enabled Hardware-accelerated video encode Enabled Debugging for packed apps Disabled Show autofill signatures. Disabled

Can someone help me past this so I don't have to go back to Chrome...? Teams is unfortunately a necessity for work...

Thanks!

Simon

modedit put long listing in </> block