Automatic emptying of Trash & Spam folders
Except for the Win 10 Mail app, nearly every email program has both of these options. Both Outlook and Thunderbird (the two programs I've used the most before Vivaldi Mail) empty Trash on exit, and both will delete items in the Spam folder that are older than a certain amount of time (minimum 1 day in both).
It would be so nice if Vivaldi Mail had this option too eventually.
I'd like to have my deleted emails that are older than 1 months to be permanently deleted (= deleted from trash). Is Vivaldi considering this feature? Isn't it a pretty common feature among mailbox providers? just wondering
Pesala Ambassador
@cedricdes Use Shift+Delete to permanently delete emails.
@Pesala That still requires you to do it manually when every other email program out there will do it for you.
Is this where we vote to be able to permanently empty the Trash folder. I presently have 6115 emails that simply will not go away. Anything more than that number will delete if I use the context menu "Empty Trash" but those 6115 emails are there to stay.
@Pesala Yeah, that doesn't work.
Pesala Ambassador
@PeterAbbott What can I say. It works fine for me. I never have to empty trash unless I make a mistake and fail to hold down Shift.
@Pesala I believe my problem stems from Vivaldi importing everything from my email accounts. I've gone through web mail and emptied the various accounts but I can't get rid of the initial import.
@Pesala That is what keeps being pointed out, but one still has to do it manually. What is needed is an automatic emptying.