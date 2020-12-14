First of all. Thanks for doing great work!

Second. As Mail became a thing I am curious if it would be possible to get an unique color attached to a mail account.

I loved the account colors plugin for Thunderbird but it is discontinued. A reason to leave TB for Vivaldi Mail.

As I have to access four accounts at all times it gets a good bit crowded. Color-coded folders, Mail headers and such make it way easier to filter visual information.

I would love this to be implemented.

Maybe through css classes assigned to accounts?

Well. Thanks again for this browser that keeps on giving.