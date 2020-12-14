Unique colors per mail account
GilgaMensch
First of all. Thanks for doing great work!
Second. As Mail became a thing I am curious if it would be possible to get an unique color attached to a mail account.
I loved the account colors plugin for Thunderbird but it is discontinued. A reason to leave TB for Vivaldi Mail.
As I have to access four accounts at all times it gets a good bit crowded. Color-coded folders, Mail headers and such make it way easier to filter visual information.
I would love this to be implemented.
Maybe through css classes assigned to accounts?
Well. Thanks again for this browser that keeps on giving.
@GilgaMensch said in Unique colors per mail account:
Maybe through css classes assigned to accounts?
+1. For CSS ways, try ask here
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Hadden89 I already checked the HTML when I saw the request. There’s a data id for every entry in the unified inbox, but it only contains the unix timestamp and some sort of counter, nothing that would identify the account. To be honest I haven’t looked very deep, but to me it looks like either Vivaldi will have to provide us with an identifier, or they simply gotta do the request.
@GilgaMensch
This is exactly what I need, too, and what would move M3 up a notch from good ol' M2.
Any change to add colors on email accounts?
Thanks
this would be a great feature. please consider it.