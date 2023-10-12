'Mark as Read' from Status Bar/Panel icon's content menu
-
Very often it's more than enough reading the title and small description of the notification and not visit the mail/RSS interface to mark it from there. An option for more convenience and ergonomy.
-
There's a feature request internally for this already, so hopefully it gets implemented in the near future
-
Just checked it again after all this time. From what I see this must have been implemented at some point. I certainly can right-click and mark individual messages as read (and more) from the Mail Status button now. .
Now if only there would be also a RSS Status button for doing the same.