Context menu editing function when text is selected
There is a function to edit the context menu such as tabs, but there is no function to edit the context menu when selecting text. I would like to request additional functions.
Pesala Ambassador
@clueto Available in the latest Snapshot. Check for updates.
Thank you for your reply.
But the features I want aren't in the latest version yet.
The feature I want is the function to customize the context menu that appears when selecting text on a web page.
It doesn't seem to be in the attached image (Japanese version).
mib2berlin Soprano
@clueto
Hi, it is in Vivaldi 3.7.2202.3 snapshot but it is not much to edit, move or remove entries.
Cheers, mib
