Set keyboard shortcuts as arrow key replacements
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
Being able to navigate lists, menus with arrow keys in the UI is great, but it would be even better, could we define our own shortcuts. I haven’t found a request for this, but alas, didn’t look too hard.
One similar request ☛ https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/52290/quick-commands-navigation, but it doesn’t go far enough. I want this for quick commands too, but it should be possible to use a defined shortcut anywhere else equally. Total replacement in the UI.
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests