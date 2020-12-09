Key + Hover on Popup Thumbnails
-
noneoftheabove
So instead of all tabs getting popup thumbnails when hovering. An option to activate it when holding another is key could be nice.
Example: ctrl + hover on tab = the only time popup thumbnails appear
and no popup thumbnail would appear if no key is pressed even if hovering.
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Automotive Feature Requests on
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests