Drag eml File from Hard Drive to Account Folder
In Thunderbird, you can drag an eml file from your hard drive to a folder in an account. If it's an IMAP folder, Thunderbird uploads the message to that folder. If it's a pop account, it should import the message into that account locally.
I added it as a bug VB-77333: EML format is nto supported when received as mail attachment.
(not sure if it is a feature request or a bug, to me it seems rather as a bug, since Vivaldi in effect does not display some mail I receive when it is in EML format - which is bizare given Vivaldi uses the format internally).
I guess this has been implemented by the newest snapshot, no? (I have not tested it yet, but Vivaldi now can import EML messages)
@felagund Dragging into Vivaldi isn't implemented yet.
I see. Ideally dragging would display the message and there would be an overlay option at the top to import it.
@felagund I personally like the way Thunderbird does it as mentioned in my original post. But, any way is better than nothing.
Yeah, it makes sense when you know you want to add the message. When you want to view it, it is impractical as you have to then delete it. Ideally when dragging to a folder, it would get added, when dragged to a new tab, it would get displayed.
