Option to have double-clicking on a note in the panel always open the note in Notes Manager
-
At present, if a note does not have a linked address, then double-clicking on the note in the panel will open the note in Notes Manager, while if the note has a linked address, then double-clicking on the note in the panel will redirect the current tab to that address. I would prefer it if there could be an option to always open the note in the Notes Manager upon double-clicking, for the sake of consistency (since one can open the linked address by middle-clicking on the note in the panel anyway, and it would be nice to have a way to open the note in the Notes Manager without needing to use the context menu or Quick Commands).
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Vivaldi for Polestar on
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests