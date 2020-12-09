Text labels instead of Icons in Mail
-
I don't like that only icons are displayed instead of text next to them. The Spam and Delete icons looks a lot alike, please add text next to icons.
-
@saudiqbal Should be selectable, I agree. In the meanwhile...
button.ToolbarButton-Button[title='Mark Message as Spam']:after {content: 'Spam\00a0\00a0';} button.ToolbarButton-Button[title='Delete']:after {content: 'Delete\00a0\00a0';}
Also, why spam hasn't the standard icon is a mystery for me
.button-toolbar button[name='MailMsgSpam'] svg path { d: path("M32.3,53.9C24.5,53.9 17,53.9 17,32.9C17,13.9 20.5,17.6 22.1,19.1V15.8C22.3,13.4 28.1,13.6 28.1,15.5V12.5C28.1,9.3 34.8,9.6 34.8,11.7V15.8C35,13.5 40.2,12.6 40.4,17.1C40.4,24.1 40.3,31.7 40.2,33.9C42.9,36.9 45.9,22.3 51.1,24.9C53.5,27.4 44.4,44.6 43.4,46.4C42.4,48.1 38.2,53.9 32.3,53.9"); transform: scale(.4); } .button-toolbar button[title='Show Junk'] svg path { d: path("M32.3,53.9C24.5,53.9 17,53.9 17,32.9C17,13.9 20.5,17.6 22.1,19.1V15.8C22.3,13.4 28.1,13.6 28.1,15.5V12.5C28.1,9.3 34.8,9.6 34.8,11.7V15.8C35,13.5 40.2,12.6 40.4,17.1C40.4,24.1 40.3,31.7 40.2,33.9C42.9,36.9 45.9,22.3 51.1,24.9C53.5,27.4 44.4,44.6 43.4,46.4C42.4,48.1 38.2,53.9 32.3,53.9"); transform: scale(.25); }
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Mail, Calendar & Feeds Feature Requests