save bookmarks as searchable full page
-
my favorite request: but not sure if it should be in notes or bookmarks or seperate:
a kind of fullpage-bookmarks where also the page CONTENT is saved in a single file AND globally full-text searchable (see chrome extension https://github.com/gildas-lormeau/SingleFile, zotero.org, pocket.com). Can be used as an offline reading list, personal web-archive, research knowledgebase, etc. This would be a killer feature for sure!
see for related features: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/54101/improve-notes-save-full-page
-
This post is deleted!
-
@peefy I had the same idea. And it wouldn't have to be anything fancy: When a page is bookmarked, save the text of the webpage that shows up in reader view. That way, the saved webpages won't take up any significant disk-space.
-
@Eggcorn Indeed, they can start with something simple as that! add a full text search possibility, and we have an awesome personal archive/knowledge base!
In these times where storage is cheap, I do not understand why only bookmarks are stored, instead of the full pages.
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Automotive News on
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests