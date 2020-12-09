Compact popup thumbnails
It would be cool to have an option to change all of the popup thumbnails to a more compact size. Like the new tab stacking popup thumbnails, but for every tab.
Ppafflick moved this topic from Automotive Feature Requests on
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests