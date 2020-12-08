Let the user choose an executable icon from a small selection, since Vivaldi has many uses now
This is already doable by customizing the vivaldi's exe with Resource Hacker (I believe), but it would be great if we had a new option in settings to directly modify the executable's icon, since you would have to replace the executable icon every time.
Personally, I need a new icon for Mail/Feeds, and maybe some users might like to keep Mail, Feed and Browser on separate installs.
Having a different icon for all of them will greatly enhance visibility.
