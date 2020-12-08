This is already doable by customizing the vivaldi's exe with Resource Hacker (I believe), but it would be great if we had a new option in settings to directly modify the executable's icon, since you would have to replace the executable icon every time.

Personally, I need a new icon for Mail/Feeds, and maybe some users might like to keep Mail, Feed and Browser on separate installs.

Having a different icon for all of them will greatly enhance visibility.