Default Message List Sorting Should Be Descending
By default, M3 sorts the message list in ascending order so that new messages are at the bottom of the list. Although it's easily changed, it's not a good default. By default, the list should be sorted in descending order so new messages are at the top. It'd be more intuitive that way, especially for less-advanced users.
@burnout426 said in Default Message List Sorting Should Be Descending:
By default, the list should be sorted in descending order so new messages are at the top.
That's your preference, I prefer it to have last one on bottom. So it would be better to be user selectable.
@burnout426 In which view are you using M3? Vertical, Vertical Wide, or Horizontal? My experience has been to expect ascending for horizontal and descending for vertical.
Pesala Ambassador
I don't think there is any obvious default order. In M2 I have new mails at the bottom but new emails at the top in Vivaldi. It is one-click to change the order, and the order is remembered, so this is a non-issue.
New users will likely have their own preferences depending on whatever they are used to.
@iAN-CooG said in Default Message List Sorting Should Be Descending:
That's your preference
This wasn't about my preference, but the preference of most normal users in my experience.
So it would be better to be user selectable.
It is. This was just about a better default that would be more appealing to normal users.
@Ayespy List with message on right (M2's 2-line message view) sometimes and wide list (normal column view) and message on right. Would use List only sometimes if that was an option. This wasn't about me though.
What about threaded view for long chains of messages? If the newest is at the top, that would make things very confusing.
@LonM When a thread receives a new message, the thread should be moved up to the top in this case.
This preference should be per view/mailboxbox/whatever it is called - I like new messages to be on top but I like flagged messaged to be sort out in a different way (I might get used to it being the same, but still am getting used to it). Ah, there is a request already: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/54049/per-view-message-list-sorting
