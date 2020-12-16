🔎 Open search via the search bar in the background 🔍
stardepp Translator Ambassador
It would be very useful if you could open the search via the search bar in the background tab.
stardepp Translator Ambassador
In the search settings there is already this setting: "Open selected text in background tab". Can you please implement this also when searching via the search bar? That would be very useful!
Ppafflick moved this topic from Archive on
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests