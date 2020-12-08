Notes | Option to Disable Markdown Autocomplete on Textual Mode
-
It seems that some MD elements as
- the
- lists
are autocompleted even on textual mode.
While is expected on visual mode, I'd like an option to do that manually on textual editing as it may clash with others MD elements like italic and bold.
-
It also convert the
***to
* * *which is slightly annoying.
-
-
