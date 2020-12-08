Open links of local files starting by file:///
Hello,
Unlike IE, Vivaldi cannot open a link to a local file (file://).
I found this extension which works fine: https://github.com/tksugimoto/chrome-extension_open-local-file-link
Could it be a new native feature of Vivaldi?
Thank you.
@Gwen-Dragon This does not work for me. I have no idea why the chrome developers have disabled this. Being able to use such links seems useful.
No open options work, and trying to bookmark just makes a bookmark to "about:blank#blocked"
I made a bug for this: VB-75115
@Gwen-Dragon Actually the link is in a Qlikview application (Webview mode).
Nothing happens when I click on such links.
Pesala Ambassador
@LonM I have a load of bookmarks to local pages:
file:///C:/Documents%20and%20Settings/Bhikkhu%20Pesala/My%20Documents/Websites/Tipitaka/Suttanta/Samyutta/s0302m.mul.htm
Adding a bookmark to a local page does seem to be problematic.
@Gwen-Dragon Well done, it works!
EDIT: sorry I spoke too soon. I forgot to disable the extension... So the parameter doesn't help
If you want to test I can create a fake datamodel of a Qlikview application but you will have to download the personal (and free) edition of Qlikview.
I guess you can use fake personal data but I understand. Any software (free/libre ones too) using webview may be used to create tests.
I'll send a bug report.
Thank you.
Normally, you can't open file links from http pages (even pages on your local system) - I recall Opera Presto being the same way. They really should let you access files from other files - though perhaps limit it to the same directory and subdirectories or some such,
