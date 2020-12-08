Option to Disable IMAP IDLE for an Account
burnout426
For advanced testing (and sometimes workarounds, and sometimes just because you don't want it), it'd be nice to be able to turn IDLE off per IMAP account. M2 has this if you edit the incomingN.txt file for the account. But, M3 should have the setting in the UI for each IMAP account.
