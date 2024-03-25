Per-View Message List Sorting
-
burnout426
Right now, when you sort a message list a certain way, it's global and affects all other views/lists. It'd be much nicer if the setting only affected the current view so that you could have different sortings for some views. After this is implemented though, an option to apply the sorting to all/selected views at once like Thunderbird would be nice so we have the best of both worlds.
-
@burnout426 said in Per-View Message List Sorting:
ght now, when you sort a message list a certain way, it's global and affects all other views/lists. It'd be much nicer if the setting only affected the current view so that you could have different sortings for some views. After this is implemented though, an option to apply the sorting to all/selected views at once like Thunderbird would be nice so we have the best of both worlds.
Filled as VB-80233
-
For me this is rather a second step. It would be great be able to sort by multiple criteria (especially pinned ["flagged"] as a primary and and date as a secondary), or by subject name and sender - basically by any other property than by date.
-
Hm, I got an e-mail this has been fixed but I can still reproduce the sorting to be a globalsetting.
-
So I learned in the issue tracker thread ( https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/749719 ) that it was a duplicate of "VB-28243 Remember sort state for mail folders" which indeed got fixed, but it was not a duplicate. The older bug was about the state of sorting (on the left in the screenshot), my bug was about the direction (ascending/descending, the arrow on the right)
I filled new bug under: VB-105907