[Option] Show the URL bar on M3
Still from the great UX thread.
Would be nice to have the urlbar in M3 following by default the schema adopted in the browser counterpart:
| Navigation buttons | urlbar | mail buttons | searchbox |
I think would be better to open the links by default in a background tab not to lose mailer focus.
It could be on one bar or two. Would be nice to choice, given the different screen estates.
A Former User
I’m for two bars (each with its current layout) even on a wide screen.
